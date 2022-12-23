

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in November, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in November, the same rate as in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 114,300 in November from 118,800 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, also decreased to 100,400 in November from 101,200 a month ago.



