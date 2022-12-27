

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amid heavy fighting in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to negotiate acceptable solutions. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said around 9 million people are stranded without power in different regions of the country as Russia is targeting energy infrastructures.



The deadly winter storm has thrashed the travel plans of millions of people thousands of flights were canceled or delayed in the U.S.



The home Price Index and International Trade in Goods might get special attention on Tuesday. The trading activity might remain relatively subdued this week after the long holidays.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly up.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 212.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 44.25 points.



The U.S. major averages gained at the close on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 22.43 points or 0.6 percent to 3,844.82 and the Dow rose 176.44 points or 0.5 percent to 33,203.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 21.74 points or 0.2 percent to 10,497.86.



On the economic front, the Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods (advance) for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $97 billion, while the deficit was $98.8 billion in the prior month.



Retail Inventories (Advance) for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were down 0.2 percent. Wholesale Inventories (advance) for November is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in October.



Case-Shiller Home Price Index for October will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.2 percent, while it was down 1.2 percent in September.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for December will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is down 11.0, while it was down 14.4 in the prior month.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index for October will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Money Supply for November will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Money Supply was down $88.3 billion.



Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 0.98 percent to close at 3,095.57.



Markets in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong were closed for the holidays.



Japanese shares finished modestly higher. The Nikkei average edged up 0.16 percent to 26,447.87. The broader Topix index ended 0.40 percent higher at 1,910.15. India's Sensex was up 0.2 percent in choppy trade.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 62.08 points or 0.95 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 84.44 points or 0.61 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing by 3.73 points or 0.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 49.10 points or 0.45 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.85 percent.



