Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Women at Work, Equal Pay and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about pay-transparency, Microsoft's latest D&I report, the new Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey and LeanIn.Org, and a TED talk about inclusion rock stars.

Diversity report

Microsoft just published its fourth annual Global Diversity & Inclusion Report, this time also including additional data like median pay and attrition. Worth reading!

Women at work

The latest "Women in the Workplace" report from McKinsey (in partnership with LeanIn.Org) is here! The data shows that women leaders are currently switching jobs at the highest rate seen in years - many of them looking for more flexibility.

Equal pay

Interesting article about equal pay and pay-transparency. In the US, various states and cities are introducing pay-transparency laws - but these don't include bonus payments, which means a large portion of overall remuneration might not be covered.

Inclusion

Great TED talk from diversity leader June Sarpong. Sarpong is asking for "inclusion rock stars" to disrupt and drive the change we need. Watch it here.

