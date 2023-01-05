

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WuXi Biologics said that it has reached a license agreement with GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), by which GSK will have exclusive licenses for up to four bi- & multi-specific TCE antibodies developed using WuXi Biologics' proprietary technology platforms.



As per the terms of the deal, GSK will be granted an exclusive global license for the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of a pre-clinical bispecific antibody that crosslinks tumor cells and T cells by targeting a tumor-associated antigen (TAA) on tumor cells and CD3 expression on T cells and up to three additional pre-clinical TCE antibodies currently at an earlier discovery stage.



WuXi Biologics will receive a $40 million upfront payment and up to $1.46 billion in additional payments for research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones across the four TCE antibodies. WuXi Biologics is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.



