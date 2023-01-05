

JONA (dpa-AFX) - The Holcim Group or LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss maker of building materials, said on Thursday that it has acquired Chrono Chape, a French provider of on-site self-leveling screeds.



Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.



Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe, said: '.With this operation, we will expand our range of services and geographic footprint in France. Building on the entrepreneurial vision and legacy of the Dupuy family, I look forward to investing in this business' next era of growth.'



Founded in 2005, as part of the Holcim, Chrono Chape is expected to provide strong synergies with the company's extensive ready-mix concrete presence throughout France.



