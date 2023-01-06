

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales increased in November and the unemployment rate rose slightly during the September to November period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent yearly in November, the same as seen in October.



Sales of automotive fuel grew 27.7 percent annually in November.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased by 6.7 percent and those of non-food products fell by 2.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the volume of retail sales increased 0.6 percent year-on-year in November, the same as seen in the prior month.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 10.0 percent of all retail sales and involves a wide range of goods, fell 9.8 percent yearly in November, the agency said.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 3.8 percent in September-November from 3.6 percent in August-October.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 181,800 in the three months that ended in November from 172,500 in the previous three months.



The employment rate decreased marginally to 74.6 percent in September-November from 74.7 percent in the preceding three months. The number of employed persons decreased to 4.597 million.



In November, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent in October.



