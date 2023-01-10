

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group Plc (RS1.L), a British distributor of industrial and electronics products, on Tuesday reported a rise in like-for-like revenue for the third-quarter and nine-month period to December 31, 2022.



For the third-quarter, the company recorded a like-for-like revenue growth of eight percent from last year. For the nine-month period, it also registered a growth of 14 percent, compared with a year ago period.



David Egan, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: '. Tight control of our pricing, costs and inventory indicates that our full year adjusted profit will be towards the top end of consensus estimates.We are mindful of the more challenging economic backdrop but believe that this also presents opportunities to drive further profitable market share growth.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de