

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to start using its own custom displays in its mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on third-party suppliers and partners, and bring more components in-house, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, Apple aims to begin by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year. The screens upgrade the current OLED or organic light-emitting diode standard to a technology called microLED.



Apple reportedly plans to eventually bring the displays to other devices, including the iPhone.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de