BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 January 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 188,903,036 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 11 January 2023, the Company held 4,108,806 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 188,903,036 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 11 January 2023