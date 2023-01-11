

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM Plc (RM.L), a provider of education technology and resources, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Neil Martin is stepping down.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Mark Cook as its new CEO with effect from January 16.



Martin will continue as Executive Director until the preliminary results for the financial year are released.



Mark is currently non-executive Chairman of Searchlight Consulting. Prior to his role at Searchlight, in 2019, Mark had joined Capita Plc as CEO for the People Solutions Division and latterly the Technology Solutions Division.



