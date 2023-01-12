

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), on Thursday, reported that it has continued to deliver strong operational performance from its balanced portfolio since its Trading Update on 10 November 2022.



The company stated that Infrastructure asset availability and volumes have remained good, and it has delivered incrementally strong optimisation performance.



Hence, Centrica currently expects to report 2022 full year adjusted earnings per share of above 30p. Cash generation has also been good, and the company expects 2022 closing net cash to be above £1 billion.



