

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Cars North America, Inc. reported 2022 retail deliveries in the U.S. of 70,065 cars, compared to 70,025 cars, previous year. The company said its full-year performance was led by the Macan and Cayenne, for a combined record of 44,882 SUV deliveries, up 7 percent from last year. Fully electric cars made up 10 percent of all deliveries in 2022. Fourth quarter deliveries were 20,955, up 14 percent from last year.



'Looking ahead, we have amazing new cars arriving this year - and experiences too, as we mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars in style at Rennsport Reunion in September,' said Kjell Gruner, CEO of Porsche Cars North America.



