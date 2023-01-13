

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a manufacturer of LED lighting for heavy industrial applications, Friday said it fiscal 2022 Group revenue increased 29 percent from last year to around 169 million pounds. The constant currency revenue growth was 17 percent.



Due to the lower-than-expected December revenue, the company now anticipates reporting full-year underlying operating profit of at least 5 million pounds, which is below the Board's previous expectations. The prior year's profit was 4.5 million pounds.



In its trading update, the company said Lighting revenue climbed 34 percent on a reported basis and 22 percent at constant currency. Signals & Components revenues went up 18 percent, while the constant currency growth was 6 percent.



However, revenue was significantly below its expectations in December, reflecting seasonal demand being below historic levels as well as several strategic customers deferring anticipated orders.



Within non-underlying items, Dialight will include 1.2 million pounds for the ongoing Sanmina litigation costs in 2022. Additionally, it has decided to utilise third party components in a new Obstruction product suite, rather than Dialight developed technology, and this is likely to result in a non-cash impairment of 1.2 million pounds. The company plans to publish its full-year results on March 27, 2023.



