

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc. (TW.L) said Friday that it expects operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2022 to be in line with expectations.



Looking ahead, the company said it enters 2023 with a lower private order book than in recent years and it expects overall volumes to reduce in 2023.



The company said it remains confident that the medium to long term fundamentals of its business remain highly attractive.



Total Group completions, including joint ventures, for 2022 were 14,154 homes down from 14,302 homes in 2021.



UK home completions (including joint ventures) declined to 13,773 units in 2022 from 14,087 units in the prior year.



The company's net private reservation rate for 2022 was 0.68 homes per outlet per week compared to 0.91 homes per outlet per week in 2021. The cancellation rate for the full year was 18% compared to 14% in 2021.



