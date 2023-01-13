COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - E.ON SE EUR 5 and 12 year

Post Stabilisation Notice

January 13, 2023

E.ON SE

EUR 800mil 3.50% Notes due 12 January 2028

EUR 1bn Green 3.875% Notes due 12 January 2035

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: E.ON SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: 5yr: XS2574873266

12yr: XS2574873183 Aggregate nominal amount: 5yr: € 800,000,000

12yr €1,000,000,000 Description: 5yr: EUR 800mil 3.50% Notes due 12 January 2028

12yr: EUR 1bn Green 3.875% Notes due 12 January 2035 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

J.P. Morgan SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

MUFG Securities (Europe) NV

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.