Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

Amprion GmbH 3 tranche EUR

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

January 07, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 15 January 2031

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 15 January 2038

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 15 January 2046

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 09 May 2025, supplemented on 19 September 2025 and 06 January 2026

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Amprion GmbH

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

5yr EUR Benchmark

12yr EUR Benchmark

20yr EUR Benchmark

Description:

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 15 January 2031

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 15 January 2038

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 15 January 2046

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

Debt Issuance Programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Euro MTF Exchange

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Bayerische Landesbank

DZ Bank AG

ING Bank NV

Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

UniCredit Bank AG

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

January 07, 2026

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Euro MTF Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


