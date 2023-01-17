

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, on Tuesday posted a decline in order intake for its wind turbines the fourth-quarter and full-year, amidst a challenging market environment.



Order intake in the final quarter accounted for 386 wind turbines with a total output capacity of 1.9 GW, lesser than last year quarter's 678 wind turbines of 3.3GW.



However, the average sales price per megawatt of capacity was at 0.89 million euro per MW, compared with 0.74 million euro per MW of 2021.



For the full-year, the order intake fell to 1,235 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 6.33 GW as against the order intake of 1,636 wind turbines with a capacity of 7.95 GW in the previous year.



In 2022, the Group had received orders from 20 countries, out of which 14 European countries accounted for 73 percent of the total order intake.



According to Luis Blanco, CEO, 'As expected, we continued to see strong order intake momentum during the fourth quarter and this came with higher turbine prices than in the previous year.'



