

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported a third quarter total revenue growth of 4% at actual exchange rates and 7% at constant exchange rates, with organic revenue growth of 6%.



Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, ' We delivered a good performance in Q3, in line with our expectations, driven by new products, new business wins and consumer expansion..'



The company still expects full year organic revenue growth to be between 7%-9%, total revenue growth of between 8%-10% and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.



Experian's North America business unit, which represents 68% of group revenue, delivered organic and total revenue growth of 5% in the third quarter. B2B organic revenue growth was 2% reflecting good progress on new products, partially offset by mortgage decline and strong prior-year comparables in short term lending and health. Consumer Services organic revenue growth was 9%, reflecting growth in marketplace, premium services and partner solutions.



Experian's Latin America business unit, which represents 14% of group revenue, delivered organic revenue growth of 16% in the third quarter. At constant currency, total revenue growth was 17%, including contributions from acquisitions in Consumer Services, and from new bureaux in Chile and Panama.



Experian's UK & Ireland business unit delivered organic and total constant currency revenue growth of 6% in the third quarter.



Organic revenue growth and total revenue growth at constant exchange rates across EMEA/Asia Pacific was 1%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPERIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de