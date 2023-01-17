

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Tuesday announced the launch of an offering of $500 million new Senior Notes due 2029.



The proceeds from the offering with cash on hand will fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.500 percent Senior Notes due 2024. Further, the Aerospace & Defense major with its base in Dorval, Canada said the proceeds will be used to finance the offer to purchase up to $104 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.50 percent Senior Notes due 2025 and for the payment of related fees and expenses.



The redemption of the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Tender Offer are subject to the completion of the offering of the New Notes prior to February 16, 2023.



