TOKYO, Jan 18, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of research across various types of gastrointestinal cancers during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (GI23), which is taking place in-person in San Francisco, California and virtually from January 19-21.Notable data include an update from the dose-escalation part of a Phase 1 Study evaluating E7386(1), a CREB-binding protein (CBP) / beta-catenin interaction inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors including colorectal cancer (NCT03833700; Abstract: #106). Based on these additional analyses, further investigation of safety, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics and biomarker analyses of E7386 is ongoing using two dose levels in the expansion part.Research from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program includes a poster presentation featuring a health-related quality of life analysis from the Phase 3 LEAP-002 trial investigating the lenvatinib (LENVIMA) plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA(2)) combination versus lenvatinib plus placebo as a first- line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT03713593; Abstract: #506). Additional presentations on Eisai's oncology pipeline showcase Eisai's investigational compound, E7389- LF, a new liposomal formulation of eribulin, in combination with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors. Efficacy and safety were evaluated in expansion cohorts, including an esophageal cancer cohort (NCT04078295; Abstract: #337) and a gastric cancer cohort (NCT04078295; Abstract: #339)."We are eager to share new data at the annual symposium where specialists in gastrointestinal cancers gather from all over the world, including findings from a Phase 1 study evaluating the novel investigational anticancer agent, E7386, in advanced solid tumors including colorectal cancer," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Our findings across colorectal, esophageal, gastric and liver cancer illustrate Eisai's commitment to further oncology research for people living with gastrointestinal cancers, who account for over one quarter of the global cancer incidence(1)."In March 2018, Eisai and Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab. To date, more than 10 trials have been initiated under the LEAP clinical program, which is evaluating the combination across multiple tumor types.This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.(1) E7386 is created through collaboration research between Eisai and PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kanagawa)(2) KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., U.S.A.For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/pdf/enews202308pdf.pdf.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.