

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its Annual General Meeting, U.K.-headquartered travel retailer WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) on Wednesday said it has delivered a strong performance over the 20-week period to 14 January 2023. Total Group revenue increased 41 percent compared to the prior year. The Travel business recorded a growth of 77 percent over the prior year.



Like-for-Like growth in revenue on a constant currency basis stood at 26 percent over 2022. The Travel business recorded a growth of 48 percent over the prior year.



The company also said it has opened 40 stores year to date and that the number of stores it has won and yet to open exceeds 130.



Shares of WH Smith closed Tuesday's trading at 1617 pence, down 10.5 pence or 0.65 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WH SMITH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de