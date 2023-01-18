COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank €750m snp due 2030

Post-stabilisation notice

18thJanuary 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ43ZN8 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 5.125 % due 18th Jan 2030 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank

ING

Natixis

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.