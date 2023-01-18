COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank €750m snp due 2030
PR Newswire
London, January 18
Post-stabilisation notice
18thJanuary 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR callable Non-Preferred Senior Notes
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ43ZN8
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750,000,000
|Description:
|5.125 % due 18th Jan 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Deutsche Bank
ING
Natixis
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.