

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has partnered with the United Steelworkers in filing antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries related to unfairly traded tin and chromium coated sheet steel products. The company said the petitions present evidence that imports of tin mill products from each subject country are being sold in the United States at less than normal value and that imports of tin mill products from China are benefiting from countervailable subsidies.



The petitions seek the imposition of antidumping duties on U.S. imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.



