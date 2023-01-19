

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brick, New Jersey-based Corim Industries, USA is recalling Cocoa de Aroma, Smart Sips and certain other peanut butter hot chocolate products citing undeclared peanut, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Cocoa de Aroma 24 ct k-cups assorted, including 12.7 oz carton containing Peanut Butter flavor 0.52 oz k-cups; Smart Sips 24 ct k-cups in 12.7 oz carton; Jersey Charm 24 ct k-cups in 12.7 oz carton; and Colonial Coffee 12 ct k-cups in 4.44 oz carton.



All these brands' all lots with best by dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 have been recalled.



The recalled products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between January 11, 2021 and November 30, 2022.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace levels of peanut that was not declared on bulk label or finished product label to downstream partners.



However, Corim's testing indicated that the levels may be below the limit of detection. As per an investigation, the root cause for the issue was a temporary breakdown in the company's supplier documentation process.



Corim has now corrected the process, and has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions, including discontinuing the use of this particular flavoring ingredient.



The agency noted that people who have allergies to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products.



However, no illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with the issue.



Consumers with a peanut allergy who have purchased the affected products are urged to dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de