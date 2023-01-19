

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were seeing modest gains on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,910.29 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,911.75.



Prices found support near the $1,900 mark amid a softer U.S. dollar and growing risks of a harder landing for the U.S. economy.



The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies after a raft of data showed the world's largest economy was rapidly losing momentum towards the end of last year.



December retail sales fell by the most in a year, producer prices fell more than expected and industrial production was down across sectors except defense, raising concerns about consumer spending and the health of the economy.



Many are hoping for the Federal Reserve to slow, or entirely pause, rate hikes this year despite hawkish comments from few Fed officials on Wednesday.



Speeches by ECB President Christine Lagarde and some Fed officials at Davos along with U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity may sway sentiment as the trading day progresses.



