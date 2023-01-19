

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 14th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 190,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 205,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 214,000.



The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 206,000, a decrease of 6,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 212,500.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de