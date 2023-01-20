

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro Plc (DVO.L), a maker of collagen products, said in a full-year trading update on Friday that it revenue grew on recovery of cost inflation as well as good volume increases.



For the fiscal to December 31, 2022, the firm recorded revenue of circa 290 million which reflect a growth of around 15 percent from last year.



In addition, Devro expects its adjusted operating profit to be ahead of the Board's expectations, supported by strong operating margins in the second half of the year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEVRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de