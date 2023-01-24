FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):
Earnings: $2.13 billion in Q4 vs. -$3.90 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.93 in Q4 vs. -$3.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.
Revenue: $21.79 billion in Q4 vs. $20.30 billion in the same period last year.
