

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $241 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.58 million from $1.47 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $241 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Mln vs. $1.47 Mln last year.



