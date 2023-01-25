

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$634 million, or -$1.06 per share. This compares with -$4.14 billion, or -$7.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$650 million or -$1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to $19.98 billion from $14.79 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$634 Mln. vs. -$4.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.06 vs. -$7.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $19.98 Bln vs. $14.79 Bln last year.



