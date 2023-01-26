

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L), a soft drinks business, reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group revenue increased 9.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.3 percent on a constant currency basis to 411 million pounds, in line with management expectations.



The group revenue growth was driven by price/mix, partly offset by an anticipated volume decline.



The company recorded strong Christmas trading, with December revenue up 9.0 percent, led by GB growth of 13.8 percent. GB revenue growth was delivered across both retail and hospitality channels.



There was a modest decline in Brazil revenue of 0.4 percent, while other International revenue went up 3.5 percent led by Ireland and strong price/mix. France was broadly flat with price/mix growth offset by a volume decline.



The company plans to release first half results on May 16.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said, 'Our performance in the first quarter was robust and in-line with our expectations. . We have strong plans in all our markets and categories, including a brand refresh for Robinsons, pack and flavour innovation, as well as exciting marketing campaigns.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRITVIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de