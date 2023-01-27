

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.57 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $14.18 billion from $12.15 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



