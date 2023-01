Sensible Meats Inc.: Sensible Hot Dogs Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Hot Dogs (NEO: HOTD) (FSE: OX4) (the 'Company' or 'Sensible'), an innovative plant-based hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the 'Shares') have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Shares began trading today under the symbol 'OX4'. The Shares will also continue to trade on the NEO Exchange in Canada under the symbol 'HOTD'.





"We are excited to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, offering our shareholders increased liquidity as well as enhancing our global visibility," said Shawn Balaghi, CEO of the Company. "We look forward to introducing Sensible Hot Dogs to European investors and having them with us on our journey forward."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and the largest stock exchange in Germany. It facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About Sensible Hot Dogs (NEO: HOTD) (FSE: OX4)

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food. The Company's goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world's tastiest, healthiest, and smartest hot dog.

On behalf of Sensible Hot Dogs,

Shawn Balaghi,

CEO

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United StatesSecurities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor any securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information contact:

Email: hello@sensiblehotdogs.com

Phone: 825-800-0115

Web: sensiblehotdogs.com

LinkedIn: sensiblehotdogs

Instagram: sensiblehotdogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972560/Sensible_Meats_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sensible-hot-dogs-announces-frankfurt-stock-exchange-listing-301732171.html