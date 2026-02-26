Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, is pleased to announce that its shares have officially commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA) since February 25, 2026.

The listing marks a significant milestone in Aleen Inc.'s global growth strategy and strengthens the Company's presence in the European capital markets. By joining one of the world's leading financial exchanges, Aleen Inc. expands access to international investors and enhances its visibility within the global investment community.

Trading details for Aleen Inc. on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are available via the official Deutsche Börse platform: https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/aleen-inc

"This listing represents an important step forward in our international expansion strategy," said Inna Aksman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Access to the Frankfurt market enables us to broaden our investor base, increase liquidity, and support our long-term growth objectives."

The Frankfurt listing reflects Aleen Inc.'s continued commitment to transparency, innovation, and global market development. The Company remains focused on expanding its AI-driven wellness platform and strengthening its position as a technology leader in digital wellness solutions.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285458

Source: Aleen Inc.