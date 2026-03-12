Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, announces ongoing work to bring its Personal Wellness Account environment to the web, building on prior advancements in Wellness AI Agents and Personal Wellness Account development.

Current efforts are focused on exploring options and identifying optimal solutions for a first test version, moving steadily toward a point where users will soon be able to access and experience their Wellness Personal Account directly on aleen.ca. These early-stage improvements are designed to ensure a seamless and intuitive web experience while maintaining the structured organization, clarity, and accessibility that define Aleen Inc.'s Wellness Personal Account infrastructure.

This initiative reflects Aleen Inc.'s continued commitment to thoughtful system architecture, responsible innovation, and the gradual expansion of its digital wellness ecosystem to provide users with direct, convenient access to their wellness insights and AI-driven guidance.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

