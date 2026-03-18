TORONTO, ON, Mar 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a digital wellness company, is currently exploring data standardization approaches that may support the continued development of its Personal Wellness Account.As part of its regular internal research initiatives aimed at refining and differentiating its digital products, Aleen Inc. is currently exploring the potential relevance of the LOINC framework. This widely recognized standard provides structured naming conventions that help organize and unify the identification of wellness-related indicators across digital environments.By studying the principles of standardized data structures, Aleen Inc. seeks to better understand how consistent terminology and classification models can contribute to more organized wellness data environments. Standardization can serve as a foundational layer for future system capabilities, enabling digital systems to observe patterns, compare information across datasets, and identify relationships within wellness data over time.Insights from this research may inform potential improvements within Aleen's developing infrastructure, including the company's Personal Wellness Account environment and its evolving Mindful Wellness Database. These exploratory efforts are intended to support more structured wellness tracking and clearer organization of user-centered insights while maintaining Aleen's non-medical framework.This research initiative reflects Aleen Inc.'s continued commitment to responsible innovation, thoughtful data architecture, and the gradual expansion of its digital wellness technologies designed to provide accessible, AI-assisted wellness insights.About Aleen Inc.Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.Source: Aleen IncCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.