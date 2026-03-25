TORONTO, ON, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a digital wellness company, has introduced a new data layer within its Personal Wellness Account, designed to enhance how its AI assistant interprets and structures wellness data.As part of its ongoing product development, Aleen Inc. has implemented a biomarker extraction approach that enables the system to process user-provided data and identify key indicators in a more structured way. This includes the use of a dedicated AI agent that processes documents page by page and extracts relevant biomarkers from wellness data sources.In addition to extraction, Aleen Inc. is developing a standardized structure for each biomarker, including its name, value, unit of measurement, and reference range. These structured data elements are now reflected within the Personal Wellness Account interface. Users will be able to view the total number of detected biomarkers and potential deviations directly within the file list, while a dedicated 'Biomarkers' tab in the detailed view provides expanded access to the data in both table and panel formats, along with search and filtering capabilities.This development represents a step toward more structured data environments within Aleen's ecosystem, supporting improved organization, accessibility, and interaction with wellness data. The introduction of this layer may also contribute to future enhancements in how the system identifies patterns and supports user-centered insights .This update reflects Aleen Inc.'s continued focus on building scalable data architecture and advancing its Personal Wellness Account as a structured, AI-assisted environment for working with wellness data.About Aleen Inc.Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.Source: Aleen IncCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.