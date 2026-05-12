TORONTO, CANADA, May 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Aleen Inc., a digital wellness company, is pleased to announce that its shares officially commenced trading on the OTC market on May 4, 2026.The OTC listing represents an important milestone in Aleen Inc.'s continued international growth strategy and reflects the Company's commitment to expanding access to global capital markets. By entering the OTC market, Aleen Inc. aims to increase visibility among international investors while supporting the Company's long-term development initiatives."This milestone marks another significant step in the growth of Aleen Inc.," said Inna Aksman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Trading on the OTC market enhances our exposure within the investment community and supports our vision of expanding Aleen's presence as a technology-driven wellness platform."The Company continues to focus on the development and expansion of its AI-powered wellness ecosystem, designed to provide users with accessible well-being insights and personalized digital experiences. Aleen Inc. remains committed to innovation, responsible technology development, and strengthening its position within the digital wellness industry.About Aleen Inc.Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.Media Contact:Aleen Inc.Email: office@aleen.caWebsite: www.aleen.caForward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.Source: Aleen IncCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.