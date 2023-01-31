

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - KPN Group (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA AL of 598 million euros, an increase of 2.4% from prior year, supported by growing Group service revenues and lower costs. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased 80bps to 43.8%. Net profit was 190 million euros, an increase of 21% from a year ago.



Fourth quarter adjusted revenues were 1.37 billion euros, up 0.5%, mainly due to service revenue growth of 1.5%, with growth in Business, Wholesale and Consumer Mobile, partly offset by competitive dynamics in Consumer Fixed.



Fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA AL was 2.40 billion euros, up 2.4%. Adjusted revenues increased 1.4%, mainly supported by Group service revenue growth of 1.5%. KPN achieved its upgraded fiscal 2022 outlook. The Group confirmed to pay a regular dividend per share of 14.3 euro cents over 2022. The final regular dividend is 9.5 euro cents per share.



The fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA AL outlook is set at approximately 2.41 billion euros. Free cash flow outlook is set at approximately 870 million euros. The expected dividend payout over 2023 is 15.0 euro cents per share, representing an increase of 4.9%. A new 300 million euros share buyback was announced for 2023.



