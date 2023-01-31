

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) revealed on Tuesday in a regulatory filing a plan to restructure and reduce the Company's workforce as a part of its planned efforts to realign resources to prioritize investments against its biggest opportunities in light of the macroeconomic challenges and reduced spending environment that continue to impact the xompany.



In connection with these actions, the Company expects to reduce its worldwide headcount by approximately 8%. The reduction in workforce is expected to be substantially implemented through the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



The Company expects to incur aggregate charges of approximately $85 to $95 million consisting primarily of employee severance and benefit costs associated with the restructuring. The Company expects that most of these charges will be cash expenditures and that it will recognize the majority of these charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.



