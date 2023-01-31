Brytlyt becomes NVIDIA Inception Premier Partner

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brytlyt, the world's first all-in-one browser-led platform that enables GPU in-database AI with deep learning capabilities, has become a Premier Partner of NVIDIA Inception. NVIDIA Inception is an accelerator program designed to offer resources and support to companies that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.





Brytlyt has been working closely with NVIDIA since reaching the final of the NVIDIA Early-Stage Challenge in 2014. As a Premier Partner, Brytlyt will collaborate closely with NVIDIA to connect with new customers, share marketing know-how, and gain regular insights on the latest technology and strategy updates. The program will also offer Brytlyt the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organisations, and take part in exclusive Inception events.

Brytlyt's all-in-one platform is built with patented software that reduces the time to gain insight on data from hours to minutes and minutes to milliseconds. It also includes a visualisation tool that is highly customizable and can handle billions of streaming datapoints in real-time. The platform can also integrate with existing technologies such as TIBCO Spotfire, Tableau, Snowflake, and PowerBI.

Brytlyt's CEO, Richard Heyns, said "As a GPU-accelerated analytics and AI platform, we have always worked closely with NVIDIA, and to be elevated to Premier partner of NVIDIA's Inception program is a great testament to the technology we've built at Brytlyt. We look forward to the new opportunities this will bring as we continue to make deep learning and speed of thought analytics accessible to all."

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps start-ups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, that provides start-ups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Brytlyt

Brytlyt was founded in 2013 and is on a mission to innovate next-generation data solutions that are powerful and brilliantly accessible. Its advanced GPU-accelerated in-database AI platform is built with patented software that reduces time to gain insight on data from hours to minutes and minutes to milliseconds. Brytlyt software is backed by unrivalled processing power, seamless accessibility, and an incredible user experience. Learn more at https://brytlyt.io/.

