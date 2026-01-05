Magna AI, a global full-value-chain AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron, today announced that it has joined the elite ranks of global AI organizations delivering production-scale intelligence as part of the NVIDIA Inception program.

Magna AI's participation reflects deep technical alignment with NVIDIA's AI platforms as part of its ongoing work designing, building, and operating large-scale AI systems that deliver operational intelligence and measurable outcomes for enterprises and governments. The Inception program provides a structured framework for advanced collaboration across compute architectures, software tooling, and engineering practices that are already foundational to Magna AI's delivery model.

Magna AI works with organizations seeking to embed AI as a dependable, decision-driving capability across core operations. These environments demand predictable performance, strong security controls, and the ability to scale intelligence reliably across complex regulatory, data sovereignty, and organizational contexts. Through Inception, Magna AI further extends its use of NVIDIA technologies across large-scale clusters, AI factory architectures, and enterprise AI platforms supporting mission-critical and decision-sensitive workloads.

Participation in the program strengthens Magna AI's ability to deliver customer outcomes by enhancing how AI platforms are designed, optimized, and operated over time. Closer technical and commercial alignment with NVIDIA enables access to preferred platform programs, advanced engineering engagement, and prioritized collaboration across performance optimization and system design. For Magna AI's customers, this translates into improved cost efficiency, higher system reliability, and AI environments that are designed to scale predictably and operate with long-term confidence.

As part of the NVIDIA Inception program, Magna AI benefits from preferred commercial frameworks, direct engagement with NVIDIA engineering and solution architecture teams, and deeper integration across NVIDIA's technology and partner ecosystem, alongside privileged access to the NVIDIA Developer Program. Together, these capabilities strengthen Magna AI's platform engineering, integration, and optimization workflows through advanced SDKs, APIs, developer tooling, and technical resources. This integrated execution advantage enables Magna AI to deliver high-performance, economically efficient AI systems while passing structural cost, performance, and operational benefits directly to its customers at enterprise and national scale.

"AI has moved into a phase where intelligence must operate as critical infrastructure," said Dr. Moataz BinAli, Chief Executive Officer of Magna AI. "Delivering sustained impact at national and enterprise scale requires disciplined execution, secure foundations, and long-term operability. Our alignment with NVIDIA strengthens the systems, economics, and engineering rigor needed to run AI as a core capability across governments and industries."

Magna AI will continue to design, deploy, and operate AI platforms across digital twins, agentic enterprise systems, and large-scale AI environments for regulated and mission-critical sectors, using NVIDIA infrastructure where it best fits operational, security, performance, and economic requirements.

Magna AI is a global full-value-chain AI transformation factory architecting the future of the intelligent enterprise. Through a unified model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that drive measurable and scalable transformation. Powered by NVIDIA, Wistron, and Trend Micro, Magna AI enables enterprises to evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future-ready organizations.

