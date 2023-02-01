Anzeige
01.02.2023
Max Life Insurance: Max Life debuts Pure Growth Fund for customers

The fund objective is to provide medium to long term return to policyholders through investment in equities

NEW DELHI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ('Max Life'/ 'Company') has announced the launch of its Pure Growth Fund[1], an ethical fund catering to the growing demand of customers, including Non-Resident Indians, seeking socially responsible investment avenues in the Indian market. The fund will be available with the Max Life Online Savings Plan (UIN: 104L098V05), Flexi Wealth Plus (UIN: 104L115V02) and the Flexi Wealth Advantage (UIN: 104L121V01) plans.

Max_Life_Insurance_Logo

The Max Life Pure Growth Fund is designed to provide customers with opportunities to invest in large-cap stocks of companies that align with their values and beliefs. This new fund will not invest in companies that derive a considerable share of their income from sectors like alcoholic beverages, tobacco, certain animal produce, gambling, entertainment, banking, financial services.

Commenting on the launch, Mihir Vora, Senior DirectorandChief Investment Officer at?Max Life said, "With the Max Life Pure Growth Fund, we are happy to offer a socially-responsible investment option to our customers which provides an opportunity to participate in India's growth sectors like information technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals. Sustainable investing in India has a solid track record as ethically-compliant benchmarks have outperformed Nifty-50 and Nifty-500 in the long term. We expect the Fund to enable customers to earn attractive returns over time."

Linked to a customized pure-equity benchmark that invests in a portfolio of large-cap stocks, the Fund creates scope for medium to long-term wealth creation.

About Max Lifewww.maxlifeinsurance.com)

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners.

Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per public disclosures and annual audited financials for FY2021-22, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 22,414 crore.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

[1] Information on Max Life products - http://bit.ly/3D3Iioy

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992948/Max_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/max-life-debuts-pure-growth-fund-for-customers-301734716.html

