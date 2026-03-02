Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Tata AIA Life Insurance: Tata AIA Life Launches Global Equity Fund

MUMBAI, India, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investing is gaining importance as a strategy for long term wealth creation today. Exposure to international equities allows investors to access innovation led sectors, developed market opportunities, and reduce concentration risk associated with a single economy. Addressing this growing demand, Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's leading life insurers, has launched the Tata AIA Global Equity Fund.

Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance

The fund aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation and income through investments in global equities, mutual funds, and ETFs across international markets. Available through Tata AIA's unit-linked investment solutions, it combines global market exposure with life insurance protection - enabling investors to participate in global growth while securing their financial future.

Fund Launch Details

  • New Fund Offer (NFO) Period: 26 February 2026 to 05 March 2026
  • Units Issued at NAV: $10 at midnight of 05th March 2026 (as per policy terms)

Key Fund Details

  • Investment Objective: Long term capital growth and income through investments in global equities and related instruments, including mutual funds and ETFs.
  • Asset Allocation: 70 percent to 100 percent in global equities and related instruments, and up to 30 percent in debt, cash, and money market instruments.

Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Tata AIA Life Insurance, commented on the launch, "Global markets provide access to some of the world's most established companies and emerging growth sectors across geographies. With increasing integration of global economies and evolving investor preferences, international diversification is becoming a critical component of long-term portfolio construction. Through our Global Equity Fund, we aim to provide investors with a structured and professionally managed pathway to participate in global growth opportunities while also benefiting from life insurance protection that aligns with their long-term financial goals."

Why Global Equity Exposure is Gaining Relevance

  • Geographic diversification: Helps balance portfolio risk by reducing dependence on a single economy.
  • Access to global leaders: Exposure to multinational companies driving innovation across key sectors.
  • Participation in global growth trends: Opportunity to benefit from long term structural shifts shaping global industries and economies

How to Invest
Consumers can invest in the Tata AIA Global Equity Fund through Tata AIA's unit linked solutions, including Tata AIA Shubh Global Invest, available via partner channels and online platforms.

For more details, visit tataaia.com or connect with a Tata AIA advisor.

*Note: Investors should carefully assess their risk appetite as the fund has a high-risk profile.

TATA AIA Shubh Global Invest- Non Par, Unit Linked, Individual Life Savings Plan (UIN TALL003V01)

** Tata AIA Global Equity Fund - (SFIN: ULIF 502 01/03/25 TGF 110)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923353/Tata_AIA_Life_CIO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923352/Tata_AIA_Life_Logo.jpg

Tata AIA Life Insurance Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-aia-life-launches-global-equity-fund-302700937.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
