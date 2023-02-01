

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed a Bill into law making abortion a woman's fundamental right. With this, Minnesota has become the only state in the United States to guarantee access to abortion after the Supreme Court ruled Roe v. Wade invalid.



The 'Protect Reproductive Options Act' codifies protections for abortion, contraception, sterilization, family planning, fertility treatments and other reproductive health care.



'Last November, Minnesotans spoke loud and clear: They want their reproductive rights protected - not stripped away,' Walz said in a news release, in apparent reference to the Democrats securing majority in both houses of the state legislature.



'Today, we are delivering on our promise to put up a firewall against efforts to reverse reproductive freedom. No matter who sits on the Minnesota Supreme Court, this legislation will ensure Minnesotans have access to reproductive health care for generations to come. Here in Minnesota, your access to reproductive health care and your freedom to make your own health care decisions are preserved and protected,' he added.



'While Congressional Republicans continue their support for extreme policies including a national abortion ban, the President and Vice President are calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe in federal law. Until then, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue its work to protect access to abortion and support state leaders in defending women's reproductive rights,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.



The Supreme Court's June 24 decision to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case will gut abortion access in half of U.S. states and have a devastating impact on those in need of essential abortion care in many parts of the country.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.