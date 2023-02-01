Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 January 2023:

- 69,800,692 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 38,065,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 24,927,486 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,676,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,203,149 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,462,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,229,900 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,383,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 January 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 69,800,692 189.73p 132,432,852 Global Equity Income Shares 24,927,486 266.35p 66,394,358 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,203,149 157.34p 6,613,234 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,229,900 107.99p 1,328,169 Total 206,768,613

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 February 2023

Contact:

James Poole

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559