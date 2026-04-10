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WKN: A0MS4V | ISIN: GB00B1DQ6472 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 17:42 Uhr
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Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 377.40p per Ordinary Share.

Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 204,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 122,206,314 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 122,206,314.

The above figure of 122,206,314 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

10 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.