Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Issue of Equity
The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 377.40p per Ordinary Share.
Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 204,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 122,206,314 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 122,206,314.
The above figure of 122,206,314 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Tobi Teriba
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to the Company
Telephone: 020 3753 1910
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
10 April 2026