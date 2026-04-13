Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 65,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 376.30p per Ordinary Share.

Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 139,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 122,271,314 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 122,271,314.

The above figure of 122,271,314 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

13 April 2026