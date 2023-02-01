Precious and Base Metals Market Size to Reach USD 2,098.52 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious and base metals market size reached USD 722.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid development in the use of electronics in various devices, both for domestic use and electronic gadgets, as well as an increased emphasis on effective electronics recycling, are important factors driving market revenue growth. The ever-increasing amount of electronic waste worldwide, as well as the issue of appropriate disposal of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) waste, which is environmentally toxic and difficult to recycle, are driving up demand for high-performance metals.







Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1527

Traditional PCB recycling procedures are inefficient and necessitate difficult processing, such as heat treatment and high pressure. As a result, end users are increasingly looking for composite materials for PCB manufacturing that can be easily recycled into and reused as original components. Moreover, the most valuable PCB components, such as electronic components containing precious metals, can be easily separated and reused from the PCB.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for renewable energy systems in commercial and residential units is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. For instance, copper is used in the wiring of solar panels and certain types of cells. Silicon, which originates from sand and quartz-rich rocks, is derived from sand and quartz-rich rocks and is utilized in the creation of photovoltaic cells, which absorb sunlight. Silver is a good conductor of electricity and is utilized on both the front and back of crystalline solar cells. Another important factor driving market revenue growth is the rapid adoption of improved photovoltaic technology. Zinc oxide is used in certain contemporary photovoltaic systems to boost solar-cell efficiency through increased energy conversion. Market companies are introducing programs and employing advanced mining equipment to increase the efficiency of production process. For instance, on 11 January 2023, Luminex Resources Corp., which is a Vancouver-based precious and base metals exploration company announced the commencement of its maiden drill program at the Pegasus project. The initial drill program at the Medusa target will consist of five holes totaling 3,200 meters.

Restraints:

Significant environmental impacts of metal mining are major factors restraining market revenue growth. Physical disruptions caused by mining activities, such as open pits and waste rock disposal areas, are the main sources of visual and aesthetic impacts at a mine site. The removal of mining infrastructure, such as offices and mills, may reduce the disturbed area, but the large open pits and waste rock piles remain as the primary visual impacts. These piles can cover vast areas and reach significant heights, with the size and extent of the piles varying depending on the type of mining and processing. For instance, open pit mines produce more waste rock compared to underground mines, and tailings impoundments, slag piles, and heap leach piles can cover hundreds of acres and reach hundreds of feet in height. The landscape will be affected until the damaged areas are stabilized and reclaimed for other uses, such as wildlife habitat or recreation areas after mining is completed.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1527

Growth Projections:

Precious and base metals market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 722.40 Billion in 2021 to USD 2,098.52 Billion in 2030. Significant investments in reducing cut-off grades and increasing recovery for gold, silver, and Platinum Group Metals (PGM) are expected to support market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Current Trends and Innovations:

A growing trend in the precious and base metals market is the increasing use of analytical solutions to monitor geological, mineralogical, and metallurgical parameters to improve the efficiency and profitability of gold, silver, and platinum group metal (PGM) mining operations. The challenge in the precious metal mining industry is to produce high-quality concentrates with maximum recovery rates. To achieve this, market players are working to create custom designs by collaborating with various professionals, such as exploration geologists and plant managers. Another trend is the rising demand for Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy, which provides mineralogical information and can also track geochemical conditions. Companies are investing in research and developing portable technologies, such as X-ray fluorescence spectrometers, that can quickly detect gold content in loose powders with accuracy down to less than 1.5 ppm.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Alcoa Corporation, Anglo American, BHP, Antofagasta plc, Freeport-McMoRan, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Glencore, Lundin Mining Corporation, Rio Tinto, and Teck Resources Limited.

On 27 April 2021 , Barrick Gold Corporation, based in Toronto, Canada , and operating mines and projects in 18 countries, stated that its massive Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex's third underground mine has achieved its first mining level and will begin delivering ore tonnes to the plant. At the same time, a feasibility study for two additional mines on the Loulo permit has begun.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precious-and-base-metals-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 722.40 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 12.5 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 2,098.52 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Base metal, precious metal, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Alcoa Corporation, Anglo American, BHP, Antofagasta plc, Freeport-McMoRan, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Glencore, Lundin Mining Corporation, Rio Tinto, Teck Resources Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation



Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1527

Emergen Research has segmented global precious and base metals market on the basis of base metal, precious metal, end-use, and region:

Base Metal Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Copper



Lead



Aluminum



Others

Precious Metal Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Gold



Silver



Platinum Group Metals (PGM)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive and Transportation



Consumer Goods



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Chromatography Reagents Market, By Type (Buffers, Solvents and Derivatization Reagents), By Separation Mechanism (, By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Service Robotics Market, By Type (Aerial, Ground, Marine), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Uses (Professional, Personal), By Application (Domestic, Medical, Agriculture, Defense, Construction & Mining, Logistics, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type [Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Personal Computer (PC) & Laptops, Smart Television (TV)], By Solution, By Gamer Type, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product (Disks & Plates, Culture Media, Accessories & Consumables, and Automated AST Instruments), By Animal Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Tokenization Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Organization Size [Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)], By Vertical (Healthcare, Government, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Optical Imaging Market, By Product (Imaging Systems, Cameras, Software, Lenses, Illumination Systems, and Other Optical Imaging Products), By Application, By Technique, By Therapeutic Area, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Respiratory Care Devices Market By Product (Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Consumables & Accessories), By Disease Indications (Sleep Apnea, Asthma, Infectious Diseases), By End-use, By Region, Forecast to 2030

Laboratory Freezers Market By Product (Freezers, Refrigerators, Cryopreservation Systems), By End-use (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Blood Banks), By Region, Forecast to 2032

Smart Clothing Market, By Product Type (Upper Wear, Innerwear, Lower Wear, Shoes & Socks, Others), By Fabric Type (Ultra Smart, Active Smart, Passive Smart, Others), By Application, By Region Forecast to 2030

Contactless Biometrics Market, By Offering (Multimodal Biometrics Solution, Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (KYC & Onboarding, Criminal Identification & Forensic, Access Control), By End-use and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.co

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.co

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citation

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insight

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Service

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-precious-and-base-metals-marke

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precious-and-base-metals-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-098-52-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301736407.html