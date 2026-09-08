Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results from diamond drilling at its Wilcorp Property (the "Property" or the "Project") earlier this year, located approximately 12 km east of Atikokan, Ontario. 7 holes totaling 807 meters were drilled, targeting the Eagle Prospect in the northwestern part of the property and an I.P. trend / new showing in the southern part of the property.

Highlights:

A mineralized quartz vein was intersected in hole WC-26-03 in the Eagle Prospect area, averaging 3.96 g/t gold over 2.28 meters, including 11.4 g/t gold over 0.69 meters.

The presence of two separate gold zones was confirmed at depth beneath the Eagle Prospect historical trenches, where grab sampling in 2012 returned one result of 14.4 g/t gold along the southern side of the trenches, and grab sampling in 2024 returned one result of 16.3 g/t Au along the northern side of the trenches.

Available historical drillhole records reported intersecting only one gold zone beneath the trenches (on the south side), stopping short of the northern zone, highlighting the underexplored nature of the northern mineralized vein and the trend in general.

Anomalous gold was intersected along a southern trend in the Eagle Prospect area, approximately 100 meters across strike to the south-southeast of the trenches.

See Table 1 (below) for drillhole statistics, and Table 2 (below) for a summary of gold results, as well as Figure 1 (below) for locations of significant gold intersections in the Eagle Prospect area.

Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures is also pleased to draw attention to the commencement of road construction to the Ring of Fire, Ontario, where Bold holds mineral rights including a 10% carried interest in the Black Horse Chromite Deposit (for more information, please refer to the Ring of Fire page on Bold's website). Premier Doug Ford was in Marten Falls First Nation on August 31st to mark the start of construction of the Marten Falls Community Access Road (see link below); and on August 24th provincial officials and local dignitaries met in Aroland First Nation to mark the commencement of road work at the southern gateway to the Ring of Fire, where the existing Anaconda and Painter Lake roads will provide access to the more than 500-kilometer-long Ring of Fire road network (see link below). Bold congratulates the province and the involved First Nations in advancing these construction projects, which bring the Ring of Fire projects closer to realization. Bold believes that these projects will bring economic prosperity for all involved parties and bolster the country's economic self-reliance.

Premier attends groundbreaking on longest stretch of the Ring of Fire road (Marten Falls Community Access Road)

Road work begins at the southern gateway to the Ring of Fire

Wilcorp Winter-Spring 2026 Drill Program

Earlier this year, 7 holes totaling 807 meters were drilled at the Wilcorp Property, targeting the Eagle Prospect in the northwestern part of the property and an I.P. trend / new showing in the southern part of the property.

Holes WC-26-01 and WC-26-02 targeted a new (2025) copper-silver-gold showing and I.P. trend in the southern part of the property. Drilling intersected no significant Cu-Ag-Au mineralization of the kind identified in sulphide stringers on surface, and the I.P. anomaly was explained by pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization in a package of metasediments and metavolcanics. Of some interest were nickel and chromium anomalies, including 0.04% Ni and 0.04% Cr over 9.0 meters from 19.0 meters in hole WC-26-01, suggesting the possible influence of a mafic intrusive mineralizing system.

Holes WC-26-03 to WC-26-07 were drilled in the area of the historical Eagle Prospect. Three of the five holes intersected anomalous to high-grade gold mineralization, with the best mineralization returned from hole WC-26-03 beneath the known historical trenches. These trenches feature two parallel gold trends on surface, with 2012 grab sampling returning one result of 14.4 g/t Au on the south side of the trenches, and 2024 grab sampling returning one result of 16.3 g/t Au on the north side of the trenches (see Bold news release dated October 31, 2024). 2026 drilling confirmed the two gold zones. Hole WC-26-04 intersected the southern zone with results of 1.7 g/t Au over 2.15 meters from 25.0 meters, and 1.53 g/t Au over 1.0 meters from 34.0 meters. Historical drillhole ASE-94-4 also appears to have intersected this southern zone with results of 1.8 g/t Au over 7.6 meters, but stopped short of the northern zone. 2026 drillhole WC-26-03 highlighted the high-grade potential of the northern zone, intersecting a quartz vein mineralized with pyrite, arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite from 79.4 to 81.68 meters, which returned 3.96 g/t Au over 2.28 meters, including 11.4 g/t Au over 0.69 meters. From 85.0 meters an anomaly of 1.64 g/t Au over 1.0 meters was also obtained. Drillhole WC-26-07 intersected 1.06 g/t Au over 1.0 meters from 19.0 meters along a gold trend which is located approximately 100 meters across strike to the south of the above trenches. Hole WC-26-06 also targeted this southern trend but intersected no significant gold (although it was collared in quartz veining, prompting a short scissor hole WC-26-07). Hole WC-26-05 targeted an I.P. anomaly northeast of the main trenches and returned no significant results.

See Table 1 for drillhole statistics, and Table 2 for a summary of gold results, as well as Figure 1 for locations of significant gold intersections in the Eagle Prospect area.

Table 1: Wilcorp 2026 DDH Statistics Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation

(mASL) Az_deg Dip_deg Depth_m Target WC-26-01 617111 5403213 433 170 -45 195 I.P. trend, new showing. WC-26-02 617041 5403215 429 170 -45 183 I.P. trend. WC-26-03 615837 5403836 440 335 -50 99 Eagle Prospect Trenches. WC-26-04 615840 5403831 440 335 -60 66 Eagle Prospect Trenches. WC-26-05 615939 5403861 440 335 -45 114 East strike extension of Eagle Prospect Trenches. WC-26-06 615965 5403759 438 345 -45 105 Southern trend. WC-26-07 615959 5403763 438 165 -55 45 Southern trend.

Table 2: Significant Gold Results from Wilcorp 2026 Drilling Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t WC-26-03 4.06 5 0.94 0.2

79.4 81.68 2.28 3.96 incl 80.01 80.7 0.69 11.4

85 86 1 1.64 WC-26-04 25 27.15 2.15 1.7

28.75 29.68 0.93 0.1

34 35 1 1.53 WC-26-07 19 20 1 1.06



Figure 1: Wilcorp 2026 DDH, Eagle Prospect Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5762/313265_e3e1efa5648c2ac7_003full.jpg

QAQC Protocols

Core samples were sawed in half by diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags, and driven to Activation Laboratories (Actabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Blank and standard certified reference material were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 4% each, with an additional 4% of samples designated for duplicate analysis of the sample reject. All samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313265